AEW's Kenny Omega Retains the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX

Tonight's AAA TripleMania XXIX featured a number of highly anticipated matches, and one of the biggest is unquestionably the battle for the AAA Mega Championship between current Champion Kenny Omega and challenger Andrade el Idolo. This match was announced a little ways back and since then fans have watched Omega walk around with a sense of invincibility as he held several titles all at once, including the AAA Mega Championship. Andrade's had his eyes set on the title ever since he stepped foot in AEW, and after a lot of back and forth in an epic match with a surprise guest, it was Omega who was able to emerge victoriously and retain the AAA Mega Championship.

Surprising everyone was the fact that Ric Flair accompanied Andrade to the ring, and Omega was accompanied by Konnan. Flair would end up even getting involved too, as after a thrilling match Flair and Andrade would start trading chops on Kenny, and then they followed it up with chops on Konnan.

RIC FLAIR CHOPPING KENNY OMEGA pic.twitter.com/WUvU60LXGv — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) August 15, 2021

Then Andrade got Omega in the Figure-Four, and Flair wasn't going to miss out on using his signature move, so he locked Konnan in a Figure-Four at the same time. It looked like Andrade was on his way to a win, but thanks to the referee distraction, Omega hit Andrade with the Mega Championship title, and then followed it up with a One Winged Angel.

That was all she wrote, and Omega would get the pin and the win and retain his title. It remains to be seen if Andrade will get a rematch since Omega cheated, but he did come back out after the loss and make it clear he is coming for the title again.

Here's the full card for AAA TripleMania XXIX:

Marvel Lucha Libre Exhibition

Copa Bardahl (Drago, Mr. Iguana, and Mamba)

Lucha Brothers vs El Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid vs Taurus and a mystery partner (AAA Tag Team Championships)

Pagano, Chessman, and Murder Clown vs Puma King and two mystery partners

Psycho Clown vs Rey Escorpion (Mask vs Hair match)

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache (Winner takes both Championships)

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega vs Andrade el Idolo (AAA Mega Championship)

