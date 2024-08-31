WWE’s Drew McIntyre Discusses Posting Photo With AEW’s Jack Perry: “People Reacted Crazy”

WWE’s Drew McIntyre has been on a warpath over the last few months with CM Punk, tormenting him at every turn. Punk and McIntyre put an end to their feud (at least for now) at today’s Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event where Punk finally got his revenge on “The Scottish Warrior” in a Strap match. Up until now, if he wasn’t attacking him backstage or sneaking up on him on television, he was stealing his sentimental bracelet and taking pictures with people from his past that he’d probably like to forget. The moment set the internet ablaze, even getting a call out on WWE Raw a few weeks back.

Drew McIntyre on Photo with Jack Perry

Composite image of Drew McIntyre posing alongside AEW star Jack Perry.

During the Bash in Berlin media junket, McIntyre was asked about the photos shared to social media which he quickly deleted once fans had spotted them and begun sharing. Many wondered what the context behind them was as Jack Perry obviously still works with AEW. “On the same flight. He was just right in front of me. I had a chat with him. Lovely lad,” McIntyre told Gorilla Position. “His girlfriend’s really nice, flying to L.A. and just said, ‘Hey, we should take a picture together. We’re both wrestlers. I’ll put it on the internet. Give ya a little rub,’ [laughs]. And people reacted crazy” (h/t: POST Wrestling).

Punk and Perry’s deep-rooted history goes back to last year when he was still a member of the AEW roster. Punk was the face of the AEW Collision brand upon its creation and had a run-in with Perry about a match he was set to have with Hook at AEW All In. According to Punk, things seemed to be okay until Perry provoked him about the glass spot Punk advised him not to do. This fired the veteran wrestler up and caused a backstage confrontation which many in AEW felt nearly jeopardized the whole show.

Punk would eventually be let go from the company entirely, spending the next few months quietly awaiting his return to WWE. With it in both of their rear views, Punk has largely opted to take the high road about his experience in AEW. Perry, meanwhile, is aligned with The Elite and has taken digs over the last year at the Chicago native. Perry will face Bryan Danielson at next week’s All Out pay-per-view which has taken place in Chicago since it was created six years where it was created by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

