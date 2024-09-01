WWE Legend Signs Exciting New Contract

WWE has signed a new wrestler to a WWE Legends deal (better known as a Nostalgic Contract). Victoria is the latest to get offered a contract which includes exclusivity for games and merchandising sales. Essentially, in theory, anyone offered a contract post-retirement is well taken care of despite their in-ring careers being over. Victoria has been with WWE since the early 2000s and she remained consistently active until 2009. During he tenure with the company, she became a two-time World Women’s Champion but her in-ring work made her one of the best wrestlers on the roster at the time. Not only that, she helped elevate a generation of women’s wrestlers that went on to have very successful careers.

Victoria shared the news on her social media this afternoon, expressing her gratitude to the WWE and excitement for the future. “Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that WWE reached out to me about this! It’s a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again,” Victoria wrote on X accompanied by a short video. “This doesn’t mean I will be hopping back into the ring (but never say never!). It does mean I will be included in future things such as video games and maybe some new official merch! Big thank you to #WWE and all my fans and supporters, I hope you are excited about this as I am!”

Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that @wwe reached out to me about this! It's a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again. This doesn't mean I will be hopping back into the… pic.twitter.com/YtPRQFvE7a — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) September 1, 2024

Since her WWE departure in 2009, she has only appeared one other time and that was to give fans a huge surprise when she entered her first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble. While her WWE run ended long ago, she has remained semi-active on the independent scene over the years and she had an impactful run in TNA as Tara where she’d go on to become a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, cementing herself as one of the most integral Knockouts to ever step between the ropes. She last competed last January when she teamed up with Gisele Shaw against Death Dollz.

She previously spoke about her mistreatment by those in WWE at the Rumble and while she didn’t go into specifics, it’s great to see the fence being amended. “I was treated like s-it when I came back to WWE backstage. And I was like ‘You know what? How I got treated by some of the people? I will never treat a human like that. Ever,” she said on the GAW podcast. “I’m gonna be the welcoming arm, like ‘Hey! Welcome to [insert promotion name]!’ If they last two days? Ok, they last two days; they’re not gonna last very long. But who are they gonna say [they want to work with]? They’re gonna say ‘I want to work with [me]’” (h/t: Wrestling Inc).

