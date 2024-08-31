CM Punk Calls Out WWE Champion Following Bash in Berlin Win

At WWE’s Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event CM Punk finally got his revenge on Drew McIntyre after months of torment. McIntyre has attacked him backstage, stolen his property — which just so happens to feature the name of his wife, AJ Mendez and their dog, Larry — and has just generally become a nuisance in Punk’s life. Punk put McIntyre to sleep, literally, winning the brutal Strap Match and securing his first singles victory since he’s been back.

Following his match against McIntyre, Punk was asked about what’s next as things between those two appear to be in the rearview. Punk explained that he’s on his way to take a shower, get some donuts and watch the main event between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Randy Orton. He is very interested in the result because like many say, “may the best man win.” However, in this case, Punk believes it should be “may the best man win because the better man is coming for you.” He then calls his shot at the gold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunther and Punk have never come face-to-face as Punk just returned to WWE last year but a title match between those two could certainly set the tone for his WWE run, much like the Strap match did. Punk has only wrestled in three televised matches since his return at Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble putting a halt on his plans for the better part of 2024. There’s no shortage of opponents or stories for him to dive into, especially with Seth Rollins who he has had issues with that date back years. Kevin Owens doesn’t seem to be quite fond of the “Second City Saint” either.

Gunther has been World Heavyweight Champion for less than a month but it’s clear that he brings a sense of prestige to it that has been sorely missed since Rollins lost it at WrestleMania 40. After losing the Intercontinental Championship, he set his sights on a different piece of gold. He would go on to defeat Damian Priest, winning his first World title on the main roster. At Bash, he went up against “The Viper” Randy Orton for the second time, following his controversial win at King and Queen of the Ring. This time, there was no reason for a sloppy ending as Orton looked to tie his World Title record. Gunther ultimately came out of the match with the win, retaining the title in his very first title defense.

