WWE’s Cody Rhodes Addresses Facing Randy Orton

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes went up against one of his best friends and greatest allies in WWE — Kevin Owens. While he ended up retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship he’s held since April, he elevated Owens to a spot he hasn’t been in years. Part of that is due to how great Owens is as a performer, but they work wonderfully together in the ring. Fans have wondered if Owens — or perhaps another one of his allies, Randy Orton — will eventually make the turn on Rhodes which has yet to happen. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t been teased by both men in different ways.

Since Rhodes’ WrestleMania win, Orton has appeared to have his sights on the championship, but he hasn’t challenged for it just yet. They haven’t faced one another since 2013 where Rhodes put his career on the line (and he lost the match). Rhodes is inarguably a different animal compared to who he was back then and Orton is still competing at a high level despite being in his 40s, making it one of the biggest dream matches in WWE.

Cody Rhodes’ Thoughts on Huge WWE Dream Match

Rhodes weighed in on the conversation during the Bash in Berlin press conference, explaining that there would have to be a lot of decision making before that match could take place. He also refers to it being “a lot of drama” and “cinema.”

“In terms of him eyeing the title? I have seen a lot of rumblings in terms of — you know, your ear to the ground, you feel like people might want to see that match. It’s a very very different match than when I first showed up on Monday Night Raw and the person i wrestled was actually Randy Orton,” Rhodes said. “Gosh, i don’t wanna give you a bad answer but that match, a lot would have to happen for that match to take place.

Again, that’s a very real relationship and friendship; the mentor and the student. but it’s certainly not something that I’d back down from. Like I just said, sometimes the people you want to know how you’ve grown the most is the ones closest to you. Nobody is closer to me than Randy Orton. So, thats a lot of drama, as The Bloodline fans like to say, the cinema. It’s a lot of cinema. But right now no plans for it.”

Orton faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in a rematch from King and Queen of the Ring. The result was rather faulty, but this one was completely definitive. Gunther won the title at SummerSlam so it was hard to imagine he’d lose it now, but nevertheless, the match delivered exactly what you’d expect from two legendary competitors.

