AEW's Leila Grey Responds to Jade Cargill's Departure (Exclusive)

One of AEW's most prominent homegrown stars has left the company. Jade Cargill ended her four-month sabbatical from AEW earlier this month when she returned on an episode of AEW Collision, setting her sights on AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander. That match was then announced for the following week's AEW Rampage, which Cargill lost clean. After embracing Statlander and heading back to the locker room, reports circulated that that bout was actually Cargill's swan song within AEW and that she would be heading to the WWE Performance Center imminently. Recent rumblings have indicated that Cargill is bypassing NXT and will head straight to WWE's main roster.

Leila Grey Responds to Jade Cargill's AEW Exit

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking to ComicBook.com in promotion of Netflix's Wrestlers, Jade Cargill's former tag partner Leila Grey weighed in on her fellow Baddie's AEW exit.

"Jade, why did you leave me? No, I absolutely do wish her the best," Grey said. "We did have a chance to chat [on Wednesday. September 20th]. She contacted me, congratulating me for the show. She said she watched it in support of me and that was just very, very sweet."

Grey has spent the majority of her AEW tenure by Cargill's side. Shortly into her TBS Championship reign, Cargill formed The Baddie Section, a trio that comprised of herself, Grey, and Kiera Hogan. While Hogan would eventually break off and challenge Cargill for the gold, Grey remained by Cargill's side for the long haul.

"I told her that I wish her the absolute best and I know she's going to kill it and to go be a freaking superstar," Grey continued. "Which she already is, but [will now] go be a megastar because I believe she can do anything. We're going to see Jade Cargill in movies and stuff one day."

Grey can be seen as one of the primary spotlighted characters in Wrestlers, a seven-episode docuseries now streaming on Netflix. Wrestlers chronicles Ohio Valley Wrestling's day-to-day operations in real time, showcasing how WWE legend Al Snow helped ensure that the historic promotion lived on in the midst of a financial crisis. OVW continues to produce weekly live television every Thursday and currently boasts talent like former Impact Wrestling stars Jessie Godderz and Mahabali Shera, upstarts like "HollyHood" Haley J, and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3.