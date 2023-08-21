Netflix's Ohio Valley Wrestling Docuseries "Wrestlers" Sets Premiere Date

Years before WWE streamlined its developmental system with NXT and the WWE Performance Center, Ohio Valley Wrestling birthed the superstars of tomorrow. The midwestern territory ran on its own for nearly a decade before WWE partnered with it at the turn of the century. OVW's most storied year came in 2002 when it boasted a rookie class of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Batista. Those four stars would each go on to main event WWE WrestleMania at least twice and won multiple world titles over the next two decades. WWE's launch of Florida Championship Wrestling in 2007 quietly dissolved its partnership with OVW, and the company officially parted ways with the Danny Davis-created promotion in 2008.

Netflix's OVW Docuseries Sets Premiere Date

(Photo: NETFLIX, OVW)

As reported by Variety, the Ohio Valley Wrestling docuseries, titled Wrestlers, will begin streaming on Netflix on September 13th. The docuseries will be directed and executive produced by Cheer and Last Chance U creator Greg Whitely.

Wrestlers puts a big emphasis on former WWE star Al Snow. Snow wrestled for multiple decades before transitioning to a training and behind the scenes role with TNA Impact Wrestling. After exiting TNA in 2017, Snow purchased Ohio Valley Wrestling the following year. He owned and operated the promotion until 2021 when he sold a majority interest to an external group. Snow still runs OVW's day-to-day operations.

The official trailer for Wrestlers can be seen below...

Netflix's Wrestlers Synopsis

"Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym."

Wrestlers arrives on Netflix on September 13th.