Ohio Valley Wrestling has been a cornerstone of professional wrestling for decades. The former developmental territory of both WWE and Impact Wrestling has stood the test of time, running weekly local broadcasts out of Louisville, Kentucky despite having no current affiliation to a major company. OVW's struggle to survive is chronicled in the new Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, which spotlights owner Al Snow, new investor Matt Jones, and the dozens of diverse talent on the promotion's roster. Some of them like Jessie Godderz and Mahabali Shera have tangoed with the top dogs before while others like Cash Flo and Crixus have yet to get their shot at the big time.

Netflix's Wrestlers Star Receives WWE Tryout

(Photo: NETFLIX, OVW)

As reported by BodySlam.net, "HollyHood" Haley J is among the 12 names that are at the WWE Performance Center this week for a round of WWE tryouts. Haley J is the current OVW Women's Champion and is featured as one of the most prominent stars in Netflix's Wrestlers.

The 24-year-old Haley J is a second-generation wrestler, as she is the daughter of independent star Amazing Marie. She began wrestling in January 2020, spending most of her time in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Women of Wrestling.

Beyond Haley J, notable names attending this WWE tryout include Richard Holliday, Brogan Finlay, and Jazmin Allure.

The full list of talent attending the tryout can be seen below...

Richard Holliday – Former MLW Tag Team Champion with MJF

– Former MLW Tag Team Champion with MJF Madi Wrenkowski – Has been featured with NWA and has wrestled for Ring of Honor

– Has been featured with NWA and has wrestled for Ring of Honor Copeland Barbee – Collegiate wrestler at Queens University of Charlotte.

– Collegiate wrestler at Queens University of Charlotte. David Goldy – Has competed on AEW Dark, recently participated in the NJPW All Star Junior Festival 2023

– Has competed on AEW Dark, recently participated in the NJPW All Star Junior Festival 2023 Jay Malachi – Has appeared on AEW television

– Has appeared on AEW television Brogan Finlay – Fourth-generation talent, son of WWE legend Fit Finlay and brother of NJPW's David Finlay

– Fourth-generation talent, son of WWE legend Fit Finlay and brother of NJPW's David Finlay Jamie Stanley – Has worked in NWA and as a referee

– Has worked in NWA and as a referee Ray Jaz – Has worked for MLW and Beyond Wrestling

– Has worked for MLW and Beyond Wrestling "HollyHood" Haley J – OVW Women's Champion, star of Netflix's Wrestlers

– OVW Women's Champion, star of Netflix's Wrestlers Kelsey Heather – Women of Wrestling talent, wrestled on AEW

– Women of Wrestling talent, wrestled on AEW Valentina Rossi – Has wrestled in WOW, AEW, WWE, and NXT

– Has wrestled in WOW, AEW, WWE, and NXT Jazmin Allure – Has worked for AEW, appeared on a WWE SmackDown episode earlier this year

– Has worked for AEW, appeared on a WWE SmackDown episode earlier this year Damaris Largo

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the results of these tryouts.

All seven episodes of Netflix's Wrestlers are now streaming.