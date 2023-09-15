Netflix's Wrestlers: Al Snow Details How WWE and Impact Wrestling Experience Helped Prepare Him to Run OVW (Exclusive)

Ohio Valley Wrestling is alive today thanks to Al Snow. The wrestling legend purchased the historic territory in 2018, helping ensure that it would continue to operate as it had for the past couple of decades. After being founded in 1993 under the National Wrestling Alliance banner, OVW began running weekly television on local networks in 1998 and has been producing consecutive episodes ever since. As he stresses in Netflix's Wrestlers, Snow is very passionate about maintaining that weekly streak alongside that old school spirit that OVW has possessed for multiple decades.

Al Snow's Booking Experience Before OVW

While his in-ring career is evidence that he knows ball, Al Snow came into Ohio Valley Wrestling with years of backstage experience. Prior to OVW, Snow worked on WWE Tough Enough as a coach and at TNA Impact Wrestling as a road agent.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in promotion of Netflix's Wrestlers, Snow reflected on how his time with WWE and Impact's behind-the-scenes avenues helped prepare him for running OVW.

"It gave me a lot of insight into techniques, production techniques, knowing what it really took to produce a television show on any level. Equipment wise, staff wise," Snow said.

On the topic of Impact specifically, Snow noted that that company's back-against-the-wall nature is echoed in how OVW is produced.

"I think Impact doesn't get the accolades that it should in the fact that here was a show that did not have nearly the time or depth of experience that WWE does, nor did they have even close to the budget or resources," Snow continued. "They were doing with probably a third of the roster, less than a third of the amount of crew and the third of the staff. They were putting on a show that was comparable production wise and quality wise to what WWE was able to accomplish. That was all because of the incredibly hard work of everyone that was there. I was really blown away with it and now I know just exactly how much that kind of thing takes because I'm now forced to do it myself."

The 60-year-old Snow still wrestles the odd match here and there, but his full-time in-ring career is fully in the rear view. As he mentions in Wrestlers, he gets just as much fulfillment in his producer's chair as he does when he was in the squared circle.

"I had a training school in Ohio [before I went to WWE]. I knew that there was a component that I needed to add, which was having the wrestling shows," Snow reflected on his first experience leading backstage. "I really enjoyed helping to orchestrate and to direct and produce matches and watching the wrestlers get an experience that otherwise, without having my experience and insight into helping them, they may not have ever gotten a chance to."

Wrestlers is now streaming on Netflix.