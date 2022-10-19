MJF Announces When He'll Cash In on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

MJF flipped the script on this week's AEW Dynamite, declining to cash in his Casino Ladder Match poker chip on a weakened Jon Moxley. Mox was able to retain the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in the show's main event due to referee stoppage, and the champ openly called out Friedman and goaded him to cash in his chip. Friedman seemed to oblige but then left the ring to grab a microphone.

Max explained that "for the first time in my miserable life, I'm going to earn it." He declared he on wanted to beat Moxley when he's at 100%, and that they'll wrestle at the Full Gear pay-per-view next month. Moxley cut a promo on MJF to close out the night, promising to make an example out of him.

With TV time remaining, @JonMoxley just called out Casino Battle Royale Winner @The_MJF! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/oXIr4BpdqT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

MJF's Future in AEW

Friedman, despite getting an improved contract this year, is still claiming he wants to start a bidding war when his deal ends in 2024. He has also teased about entering the world of acting.

"Quite frankly, when people think about professional wrestlers and acting, you get nervous and queasy, right? Because most professional wrestlers cannot act. You know, you put a red light in their face and their best thing they can do is, 'I'm gonna kick your a—!' I'm a great guy and just like John Cena is a very bright guy, just like The Rock is a very bright guy, just like Batista is a very bright guy and that's why I feel I bring something entirely different to the table," MJF said in an interview earlier this year. "I am a huge, huge fan of Don Rickles. Do you remember Don Rickles? The cool thing about Don Rickles was he could walk in a room, he could talk to anybody any which way he liked and the people loved it and I feel that that's something I can bring to the table. I could be a — again, hate this word, 'heel' in Hollywood and it's very exciting."