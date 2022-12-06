AEW's MJF Looks to Make His Triple H Connection Official

AEW World Champion MJF made it pretty clear last week what wrestling fans are in for now that he holds All Elite Wrestling's top prize. Before clocking William Regal in the back of the head with a pair of brass knuckles, Friedman openly admitted that he's going to wrestle as little as possible in order to keep his title reign going long enough for it to be a bargaining chip when his AEW contract supposedly ends in 2024 (what he has dubbed "The Bidding War of 2024"). He then dropped a number of WWE references, saying he'll make the world title reigns of Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino look small compared to his. He described his time as champion as the "Reign of Terror," a phrase directly connected to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Fans gave "The Game's" booking in the early 2000s that label as he was consistently connected to the World Heavyweight Championship from 2002-05.

It now appears that Friedman is trying to make that connection to "The King of Kings" official, as it was discovered this week that "The Salt of The Earth" has filed for the "Reign of Terror" trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Will MJF Go to WWE?

Friedman has been teasing the idea of eventually jumping to the WWE for years, and according to insider reports, people within WWE want to work with him as well.

"Whatever happens happens," MJF said in an interview earlier this year. "Here's the deal. A lot of people think I'm leaning towards one place or the other. Here's what I'm leaning towards — money. That's all I care about. That's what I live for. That's what I live and die by. So I go where the money's at. Whoever's gonna me the most amount of money is where I'm going to go. That could be anywhere. If there's some financial backer out there that wants to start his own wrestling company and use me as the figurehead, that's where I'll go. It's that simple. That's all I care about is money."

