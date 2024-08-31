WWE’s Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Dominate Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest finally got their revenge over WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin. At SummerSlam, the “Terror Twins” were blindsided by their Judgment Day stable, as Finn Balor helped Gunther win the World Heavyweight Championship while “Dirty Dom” lived up to his name, pulling out some seriously nasty tactics to help Morgan retain over Ripley. Though they are now outnumbered, their dominance is still too much for the three other members of the stable.

Things start off strong with Priest staying hot on Mysterio. Dom gets tossed around the ring like a rag doll and uppercutted into next week. The crowd begins to chant for Ripley who is eagerly awaiting her tag in the match. Per mixed tag rules, Ripley and Morgan must tag in. Ripley goes right after her, hitting a Fallaway Slam and delivering big rights to the side of Morgan’s head. Ripley stares down Dom as she does it, trash talking her former partner in crime.

Morgan crawls to her corner and out of the ring, hoping to create separation. It was counted as a tag so Priest and Dom are now legal competitors. Priest takes the action to the outside briefly, and Morgan creates a distraction by pulling on his leg. Judgment Day has control over things now, changing the pace of the match. Priest powers through with a broken arrow, tagging in Ripley again. She flattens Morgan with a Clothesline and Basement Drop Kick.

Turning her attention to Dom, he tries to pull her in for a hug. She elbows Morgan and goes after Dom with heavy forearms. In the corner, she traps him in between her legs but Morgan breaks things up. She tries to go for the Riptide but Morgan comes back with a Codebreaker. Once again the men are back in the ring and Priest is fired up.

He hits Dom with an Elevated Flatliner, turning him inside out with a Clothesline of his own. Morgan breaks things up and the “Terror Twins” go for double Razor’s Edge. Priest calls for a Chokeslam but the rest of Judgment Day tries to even the odds. Dom hits the 619 on Priest followed by a Frog Splash but Priest refuses to give up.

Morgan is back in, diving through the ropes to make it to Ripley. Ripley catches her and calls for the Riptide. JD McDonagh creates a distraction giving Morgan the edge she needed. Priest takes out all of Judgment Day ringside and Ripley headbutts Morgan, hitting the Riptide on her for the win.

Things definitely seem far from over between these two sides and with Bad Blood coming up in October, it seems like a likely place for Ripley and Morgan to continue their feud.

