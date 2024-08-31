WWE’s Gunther Retains World Heavyweight Title at Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin delivered a host of memorable moments throughout the day, and it all led to the stellar main event of WWE Heavyweight Champion Gunther taking on The Viper Randy Orton. Few opponents are as imposing as Gunther, but that all changed when Orton found a chink in the armor, as Gunther found himself dealing with a hurt arm. Orton took advantage and heavily targeted the shoulder and arm of the Ring General, and his all out attack led to Gunther even being slammed through the announce table. Despite the hurt limb though, Gunther was able to surprise Orton with a sleeper hold that just wouldn’t quit, and he was able to get the win, retaining his Championship.

An Epic Battle

After quite the ovation from the crowd, Gunther and Orton locked up and after a test a strength Gunther was able to knock Orton back. The crowd was clearly invested and that led to another lock up. Gunther had a hold cinched in and kept Orton from getting any momentum, but Orton was abel to break it eventually. After a big reaction from the crowd Gunther connected with two heavy chops and then twisted Orton’s neck.

Gunther hit two elbow strikes and a chop but oration came back wit strikes of his own. The two exchanged strikes to the head but Gunther hit a loud chop to Orton’s chest that caused a visceral reaction from Orton. Gunther caught up with Orton and dragged the side of Orton’s face against the ring post, but Orton then threw Gunther shoulder-first into the steel steps, and Gunther was suddenly holding his arm.

The Champ Is Vulnerable

Orton zeroed in on the hurt arm with big strikes before throwing Gunther’s hurt arm and shoulder into the steel steps once more. Orton then took more shots at the arm before picking up the Champ and slamming him down onto the announce table, and he did a second time, with the commentary team highlighting the developing bruise on Gunther’s shoulder.

Gunther bought himself some time with a chop and then went for a sleeper, but he couldn’t lock it in because of the arm, and Orton made him pay for it, pulling the arm several times over his shoulder and flipping the Champ to the mat. Orton kept targeting the hurt limb, slamming it against the mat before pressing his knee against Gunther’s head.

Orton then picked up Gunther after taking a shot to the head and hit a fallaway slam, though both superstars took a minute to catch their breath right after. Orton hit forearm strikes against Gunther’s head and back, and then Gunther hit a set of clotheslines against the challenger. Gunther connected with a big boot to the face and went for another move, but Orton came back with a clothesline of his own, knocking Gunther to the mat. Orton hit the ever so smooth powerslam on the Champ, and Gunther looked in pretty bad shape at this point.

Orton went for his trademark DDT but Gunther was able to chop his way out of it, bringing Orton’s head down on the ropes. Gunther went up top but Orton met him up there and hit a superplex, but couldn’t cover the Champion for a while. Orton finally tried, but Gunther kicked out well before 3. The two stars traded chops for a bit but Gunther kept grabbing his hand in pain. Gunther switched to kicks but then Orton poked the Champ in the eyes with a smirk.

Orton hit the DDT and then started hearing chants for the RKO. Orton looked to oblige, but Gunther hit a suplex out of nowhere and then caught his breath in the corner. Orton was dazed as he got to his feet, and Gunther hit the dropkick and then went up top. Gunther hit the splash and covered Orton, but The Viper kick out. Gunther was on a roll but Gunther’s hurt arm was clearly hindering his ability to close the deal. Gunther went for a power bomb but then Orton out of nowhere reversed it and hit the RKO.

Orson headed outside of the ring and cleared the announce tables. Gunther came out of the ring but Orton knocked him back down to the floor and then headed over to pick up some steel steps. Orson beat up on Gunther a bit and then dragged him over to the steps, slamming him onto them multiple times. Orton then climbed the steps and lifted Gunther, slamming him onto the table and smashing it completely.

The Ring General Survives

Orton then climbed on top of the steps and taunted the Champ a bit before dragging Gunther back into the ring. Orson set up for the finisher and went for an RKO but Gunther pushed him away and he slammed to the mat. Gunther then tried for the sleeper and he seemed to get it locked in, but Orton got to his feet. Orson slammed Gunther into the turnbuckle to try and break the hold, and while Orton got Gunther to loosen it briefly, Gunther followed with him and locked it right back in.

Orton broke the sleeper but then Gunther chopped Orton in the back of the neck and went for it again before hitting a number of elbow strikes to the neck and shoulders. Gunther locked in the hold once more but Orton broke it again. Gunther kept hitting more elbow strikes and locking in the hold, and this final time was enough, as Orton’s arm hit the mat and Gunther retained his World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Bash in Berlin

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) def. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (C) def. The Unholy Union

Strap Match: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

