Will NWA World Champion Nick Aldis Appear on AEW Dynamite?

✖

Between All Elite Wrestling's work with NWA stars over the past year and Kenny Omega's storyline of collecting championships from other companies, wrestling fans have started guessing that sooner or later NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will cross paths with AEW at some point. Aldis famously defended the "10 Pounds of Gold" at the All Out event back in 2018, which wound up being the precursor for the founding of AEW. But while speaking with AdFreeShows.com this week, "The National Treasure" didn't sound positive about appearing on AEW Dynamite.

"I think Billy (Corgan) and Tony Khan have discussed it, but, I'll be honest with you, I haven't really been that into it because my responsibility and loyalty is to build the value of the NWA," Aldis said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "If they are getting access to arguably the two most valuable assets of our brand, then really, what's the point? What's the point in anyone tuning into our show, especially when it's gone behind a paywall? I've been on TV plenty. I'm not a mark for being on TV. I'm business. Hey, make the price right and you can make anything happen, but I'm not going to show up just for the Twitter pop. I got better things to do than to scroll through my timeline vanity searching myself."

The NWA made its return from hiatus last Sunday with the Back for the Attack pay-per-view, followed by the return of NWA Power on the FITE Network this past Tuesday. Aldis successfully defended his title at the pay-per-view against Aron Stevens as his second reign nears 900 consecutive days. He's one of only nine men to have ever held the championship for more than 1,000 combined days but is still years away from Lou Thesz's record 3,749 combined days across three reigns.

Do you think Aldis will ever cross paths with AEW? Is he Omega's next target if he beats Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship next month? Or will the NWA's top star remain exclusive to Power? Tell us your prediction in the comments below!