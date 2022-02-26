AEW Rampage Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Contract Signing Turns into Chaotic Brawl

The contract signing between Women’s Champion Britt Baker and her challenger Thunder Rosa occurred towards the end of AEW Rampage, and Rosa said “let’s give the people what they want you cheating a**” and then signed the contract. Then Baker said, “you could’ve just signed the paper the only time Thunder Rosa is relevant in a sentence is when it is followed by Britt Baker.” Baker had a lot to say to Rosa, bringing up their classic Lights Out match and throwing a host of jabs at Rosa that Baker came out of the match as the bonafide star and not Rosa.

“Who made the Lights Out match Rosa? We made history, and you won,” Baker said. “So why was everyone talking about me? I got the t-shirt. I got the action figure. So who won? That’s where it really started. That’s where you became really bitter, and now we all have to hear about how hard you’re working and your work in the women’s revolution.”

“You think this (points to the Championship) will validate you as a professional wrestler, and it might, but you will never be me,” Baker said. “You will never be the star that I am. You will never be the pillar that I am. Remember, I was building All Elite Wrestling from the ground up, and you were wrestling on YouTube praying for a shot at the company that I was building.”

“Let me leave you with this Thunder,” Baker said. “Jealousy is just hatred built upon insecurities. You don’t hate me Thunder. You love me. You love everything about me. You love everything that I have. It’s yourself that you hate because you will never be Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.”

She then signed the contract and as soon as she did Rosa dove at her and knocked her off her chair. Then Jamie Hayter attacked her and pulled her off Baker, but then Mercedes Martinez came out and attacked Rebel. Then she went into the ring and pulled Hayter off Rosa, and they teamed up against her, with Martinez power bombing Hayter through the table.

Rosa would lift up Baker’s AEW Women’s World Championship and taunt her opponent that a change is coming, and Baker headed to the back without her title.

