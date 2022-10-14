AEW Rampage Spoilers: Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Stars Show Up in Toronto

AEW has already filmed Friday's episode, and those in attendance have revealed what went down in Toronto Canada. In addition to the packed card, there was also a surprise appearance as the taping came to a close, and from this point on there are spoilers incoming for the episode so if you don't want to know you've been warned. The biggest development is that at the end of the episode former WWE and Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis all showed up and attacked FTR after challenging them. Kanellis also cut a heel promo before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to help FTR.

The three stars just finished up a run with Impact Wrestling as a chaos-inducing faction called Honor No More. They had all previously been with Ring of Honor, but they were released from their contracts along with all of ROH's other talent.

Since then Tony Khan purchased ROH and is working on a TV deal for the company, but in the meantime, ROH plays a part in AEW's weekly television episodes. There have also been ROH special events, but right now it's unclear where Bennett, Taven, and Kanellis will land. Are they part of the ROH side or the AEW side? It doesn't really matter right now since they all are featured anyway, but things should become a bit more clear when ROH finally gets a new TV deal.

There had been recent reports that WWE was interested in Taven, but it would seem that he isn't heading there. Bennett and Kanellis have both had previous stints in WWE, and were last part of the company in 2020, though Bennett asked Vince McMahon for his release as early as 2019.

Here are the rest of the spoilers for AEW Rampage:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def The Butcher and The Blade

Nyla Rose def Anna Jay

Ethan Page def Isaiah Kassidy

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and Shawn Spears def The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, and To a Liona.

AEW Rampage airs on TNT Fridays at 10 PM EST.