AEW Rampage Spoilers: Supercard of Honor Announcement and More

AEW Rampage was pre-taped tonight after a chaotic episode of Dynamite, and spoilers for the upcoming episode are now available. Previously announced matches for this week's Rampage include The Acclaimed vs Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie, Preston Vance vs Konosuke Takeshita, Nyla Rose vs Rico, and Sammy Guevara vs Action Andretti. There was also a big announcement for an upcoming event, but if you want to go in without knowing the results you can check out more AEW coverage right here. If you want to know all the details on the announcement and the matches themselves, then feel free to keep scrolling (via ITN WWE).

The Acclaimed continue their journey to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a match against Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel, and The Acclaimed would emerge the winners in the kickoff to Rampage. Then things shifted over to Ring of Honor for a minute as Mark Briscoe came out.

Mark announces Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH Tag Titles at Supercard of Honor! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/SbSuu6YlJO — Zach™ (@ZachBrowne19) March 9, 2023

Briscoe was holding his ROH Tag Team Championship, and he announced that new ROH Tag Team Champions will be crowned at Supercard of Honor. Those Champions will be the winners of a Reach for the Sky Ladder Match, which is in memory of his late brother Jay Briscoe. No other match details were revealed, though the Lucha Bros were the first team announced for the match.

Next up was Konosuke Takeshita vs Preston Vance, and Takeshita would get the win. After that, it was Nyla Rose vs Riho, and it would be Riho getting the win. Rounding out the episode was Guevara vs Andretti, and it would be Guevara walking away with the win, much to the delight of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

As for Dynamite, one of the most shocking moments of the whole show surrounded the TNT Championship. Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe at Revolution to become a two-time TNT Champion, and tonight he would defend his newly won Title for the first time against Powerhouse Hobbs. Things were looking good for the Champion, but then QT Marshall showed up.

Wardlow had Hobbs ready for a powerbomb, but then Marshall came out and slammed Wardlow with a chair. Wardlow recovered and went to take out Marshall, but a low blow ended that hope and more chair shots followed. Then Hobbs recovered and with Marshall's help slammed Wardlow down through the stage. The count out came next and Hobbs was declared the new TNT Champion.

What did you think f Rampage this week? Let us know in the comments!