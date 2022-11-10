AEW Rampage Spoilers: World Title Eliminator Tournament Winners and All-Atlantic Title Results Revealed

After tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday's episode of Rampage, and for those who would like to know all the spoilery details ahead of the episode, we've got all of them right here. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for this week's Rampage (via Wrestling Headlines), so if you don't want to know it's best to turn back now. The biggest reveals had to do with the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with two matches in the tournament occurring during the episode, though a third match ended up not being taped. Orange Cassidy defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship and someone was chokeslammed into a chair, so it was a rather loaded episode all in all.

First up is the Eliminator Tournament, and Rampage featured two matches, including Brian Cage vs Dante Martin and Rush vs Bandido. Cage would defeat Martin to advance to the next round, while Bandido would defeat Rush, getting an asset from Dark Order's John Silver, who intervened and kept Rush from cheating to get the win. The third match in the tournament was supposed to be Ricky Starks vs Lance Archer, but that wasn't taped.

Cassidy would defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Johnson and would ultimately retain his Title, while Nyla Rose would win a squash match but would be attacked by TBS Champion Jade Cargill. They would brawl for a bit but Rose would get away, presumably with the TBS Championship Title.

The show kicked off with a back and forth between Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage, but the interview didn't go so well for Jungle Boy, who was slammed into a steel chair by Luchasaurus. The other main segment was a backstage segment featuring Renee Paquette interviewing Claudio Castagnoli, but they were interrupted by The Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager.

Hager said he wants to see Castagnoli take things back to his sports entertainer days, referencing his time in WWE and their time as a Tag Team. Whether or not this leads to a longer program between the two remains to be seen, but the Blackpool Combat Club has often been at odds with the JAS, so it seems likely.

What do you think of this week's Rampage? Let us know in the comments!