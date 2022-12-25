AEW Reveals First Glimpse of Dynamite and Rampage's New Look

Earlier this month reports hit that stated AEW TV was getting a refresh at the top of the new year, and that was cited as one of the reasons for Michael Mansury's hiring as the new Senior Vice President and co-Executive Producer of Dynamite and Rampage. It was then revealed that a new slate of ID shots for both shows were filmed over the weekend of Full Gear, and fans received their first glimpse of the new look for AEW in a video promo that played during Rampage. You can check out the promo for yourself in the video below (via Will Washington).

The promo features a bevy of AEW talent against a background pulsing with primarily red and blue lights. The lines are tracing horizontally and vertically and switch between blue and red, and other lights shine down from the ceiling. It's a sleek look and does feel different than what AEW's been known for in the past two years, so it should freshen things up quite well.

"New Year, New Dynamite" promo that aired during Rampage tonight. pic.twitter.com/idhSigUQ5R — Will Washington  (@WilliamRBR) December 24, 2022

It will be interesting to see if the actual set is different or if it is just the color scheme and lights that receive big changes. AEW has changed up the sets here and there, but for the most part, have retained the same primary look for a while. Also, it remains to be seen how Dynamite and Rampage will differentiate from each other or if they will at all.

As for New Year's Smash, we already have a few matches to look forward to. This Friday AR Fox and Top Flight won the Christmas Casino Trios Royale, and the last person to fall from the Blackpool Combat Club was Claudio Castagnoli. Jon Moxley was also part of the match but he was taken out by Adam Hangman Page. Now Top Flight will face Castagnoli and Moxley at New Year's Smash.

Then we will get a big Championship match, as TNT Champion Samoa Joe will defend his Title against former TNT Champion Wardlow. The episode will also feature the sixth match of the Best of Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle, and the ultimate winner of the series will win the AEW World Trios Championships.

Rampage also revealed that Ruby Soho will be teaming up with Willow Nightingale to take on Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo and Anna Jay, while Ethan Page will face Bryan Danielson.

Are you excited for AEW TV's new look? Let us know in the comments!