AEW TV Getting a New Look Next Month

All Elite Wrestling has been on TV since October 2019, and while its flagship show AEW Dynamite has already moved channels once, its visual presentation has remained consistent over the past few years. That appears to be changing, per multiple reports from the past week. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter first noted it while covering Michael Mansury's hiring as the new Senior Vice President and co-Executive Producer of Dynamite and AEW Rampage. He wrote at the time, "Part of the deal is that WBD and Khan had decided to change the look of the show. The planned changes are to go into effect in January at some point."

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. then echoed Meltzer's report on Twitter, which prompted an update from Will Washington of Fightful. Washington has multiple direct sources within AEW.

A lot of it was in motion weeks ago, by the way. A whole new slate of ID shots for both Dynamite and Rampage were filmed in Newark over Full Gear weekend, featuring all of the available talent. https://t.co/iOOLmwu8DY — Will Washington  (@WilliamRBR) December 16, 2022

Tony Khan's Ring of Honor TV Update

AEW President Tony Khan announced during the Final Battle post-show press conference that Ring of Honor will be returning to weekly programming in 2023, but that its show will only air on the rebooted HonorClub streaming service. Khan bought the promotion in early 2022 and had spent months negotiating a television deal.

"The TV is going to live there. There is going to be big participation from New Japan Pro Wrestling I feel pretty confident I can say, based on our relationship, and they want to be involved," Khan said (h/t SEScoops). "You saw tonight some great wrestlers from NJPW, and also some of our wrestlers have been going there. So the TV on Honor Club, I'll announce when it is going to start, but I think it makes a lot of sense for us given that I want New Japan to be focused on it and involved."

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Card