AEW Revolution: Christian Cage Signs with AEW and Fans are Loving it
Former World Heavyweight Champion, and now former WWE superstar, Christian Cage has officially been revealed as the Hall of Fame worthy signing at All Elite Wrestling! When Paul Wight first made his debut on AEW Dynamite, one of his major teases was that a "hall of fame" worth talent would be officially signing with All Elite Wrestling. Fans had been theorizing over who this could potentially be considering how many former WWE superstars were currently out in the ether, but one fans had suspected the most was Christian following his excellent showing at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year.
During the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, it was confirmed that this new signing was Christian Cage, much to the delight of fans everywhere. Although he did not do much during his first major appearance with All Elite Wrestling, he has confirmed that his new slogan for the year and the company is "Out. Work. Everyone." It's a slogan that should go well with his new makeover.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Christian Cage joining All Elite Wrestling, and let us know your thoughts about the big signing in the comments!
Welcome to the team... #ChristianCage is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/3MycwGDTiJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Check out the results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
- Miro & Kip Sabian def. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Hangman Page def. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Scorpio Sky def. Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. Ethan Page (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Christian Cage Signs with AEW
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
OH MY GOD
OH MY GOD IT IS CHRISTIAN
CHRISTIAN IS HEREEEE#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/jzwSoQXrm6— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 8, 2021
AEW Delivered!
AEW FUCKING DELIVERED, CHRISTIAN IS IN AEW! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/69CYfE9buO— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) March 8, 2021
Captain Charisma!
CAPTAIN CHARISMA CHRISTIAN IS ALL ELITE!!#Christian #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/GLFEe46xJd— 🪐 ＧＯ 🪐 (@gettingobsessed) March 8, 2021
Instant Classic
Marked out more for the Christian Cage TNA theme tbh. An Instant Classic #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/IIKnoXLiZQ— Michael Hamflett (@MichaelHamflett) March 8, 2021
EPIC Signing!
Christian Cage is an EPIC singing! #AEWRevolution— Antoine M. Dillard (@DirectorAMD) March 8, 2021
Christian Cage is All Elite!
Christian in AEW is gonna take a lot of time to get used to 😂 but I wish Christian got a Wrestlemania match with Big E before leaving, but it’s all good. Christian Cage is All Elite and he’s gonna have some instant classics 😏😏 #AEWRevolution— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) March 8, 2021
Bring Back this Look Next!
Christian NEEDS to bring back the ring jackets #AEWRevolution #ChristianCage pic.twitter.com/hAVnm9gW8V— Chris (@Nobodyspecific9) March 8, 2021
Guess Who's Back!
Welp.. Christian Cage is back #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/BP9hm2wU47— DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) March 8, 2021
Greener Pastures are to Come!
Christian Cage. Just like his 2005 debut for TNA when he signed for greener pastures after not getting a deserved main event run in WWE & it worked ...feels like history repeating itself for another career chapter w/an out of retirement run, let’s see where it goes #AEWRevolution— Scott Warren (@Scott_RebNoise) March 8, 2021
WWE's Loss?
WWE really fumbled the ball with losing Christian to AEW.
Both Edge and Christian are back and healthy. They look great and can GO.
WWE didn’t want Christian enough?
Did Christian see what WWE had planned and was like nah?#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/W84agLwAVd— Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh (@CaptainFerg) March 8, 2021