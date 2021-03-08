AEW Revolution: Christian Cage Signs with AEW and Fans are Loving it

Former World Heavyweight Champion, and now former WWE superstar, Christian Cage has officially been revealed as the Hall of Fame worthy signing at All Elite Wrestling! When Paul Wight first made his debut on AEW Dynamite, one of his major teases was that a "hall of fame" worth talent would be officially signing with All Elite Wrestling. Fans had been theorizing over who this could potentially be considering how many former WWE superstars were currently out in the ether, but one fans had suspected the most was Christian following his excellent showing at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year.

During the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, it was confirmed that this new signing was Christian Cage, much to the delight of fans everywhere. Although he did not do much during his first major appearance with All Elite Wrestling, he has confirmed that his new slogan for the year and the company is "Out. Work. Everyone." It's a slogan that should go well with his new makeover.

