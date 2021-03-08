AEW Revolution: Christian Cage Officially Signs With AEW

✖

Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling during Revolution, revealing he was the "Hall-of-Fame-worthy" star that Paul Wight teased during this week's AEW Dynamite. Christian, who was last seen competing in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match for WWE in January, walked down to the ring, posed for the crowd and signed the contract before revealing his official slogan — "Out Work Everybody."

Christian's last WWE appearance came several days after the Rumble on The Bump, when he said, "No decisions have been made. I'm not sure at this point, it's still to be determined. We'll take it day-by-day. If that ends up being my last match, I did it on my terms and that's all I wanted."

Check out the results from Revolution below: