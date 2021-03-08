AEW Revolution: Christian Cage Officially Signs With AEW
Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling during Revolution, revealing he was the "Hall-of-Fame-worthy" star that Paul Wight teased during this week's AEW Dynamite. Christian, who was last seen competing in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match for WWE in January, walked down to the ring, posed for the crowd and signed the contract before revealing his official slogan — "Out Work Everybody."
Christian's last WWE appearance came several days after the Rumble on The Bump, when he said, "No decisions have been made. I'm not sure at this point, it's still to be determined. We'll take it day-by-day. If that ends up being my last match, I did it on my terms and that's all I wanted."
Christian Cage HAS ARRIVED!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Check out the results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
- Miro & Kip Sabian def. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Hangman Page def. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Scorpio Sky def. Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. Ethan Page (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)