AEW Fans React To Insane Stadium Stampede Match At Double Or Nothing
AEW presented the first-ever Stadium Stampede match on Saturday night at Double Or Nothing. The match was reportedly taped on Friday evening and came in with a lot of hype. Needless to say, it lived up to the hype and then some. It was a crazy, entertaining match held in a football stadium complete with cheerleaders, football style entrances, and a whole lot of surprise props and crazy spots.
In the end, The Elite were victorious following a crazy One Winged Angel delivered by Kenny Omega to Sammy Guevara. Wrestling fans absolutely loved the match if reactions on Twitter are any indication. We've compiled some of the best we saw as the match developed here for you.
What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments section at the bottom of this article.
Shooting Star Press To The Turf!
I repeat Sammy is a STAR #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/D4rGvy6Fbq— Jeremy Los (@JeremyALos) May 24, 2020
The Horse!
This is honesty the greatest thing you will ever see. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/1xBNx5oUdd— Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofskyMMA) May 24, 2020
Who Is Going To Try First?
New touchdown celebration? @Jaguars #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/L634XjJhQ5— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) May 24, 2020
Pro Wrestling Rules
Losers: you still watch that crap?
Me: it ain’t crap, it’s the best
Losers: prove it
Me from now on:#AEWDON pic.twitter.com/AkCwujVwYG— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 24, 2020
He's Got A Point
People said AEW was a TShirt company when in reality they were an NFL team all along #AEWDoN— Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) May 24, 2020
They Got That Pool Involved
Ortiz saying "I can't swim" cracked me up.
Then they put Matt Hardy underwater and he's like "yeah, he's dead!"😂 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/H2iC857zuw— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 24, 2020
Judas Effect To The Mascot!
THE JUDAS EFFECT! @IAmJericho #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK 🌏https://t.co/YafkexvTyM 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RqNxGCf2wO— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 24, 2020
That Really Was A Nice Touch
Amazing @IAmJericho just challenged the two count. #AEWDoN #RedFlag pic.twitter.com/IPLPwIgkIF— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) May 24, 2020
He Summed It Up Quite Well
Hangman riding on a horse.
100 yards of suplexes.
The "pool" of reincarnation.
Moonsault off a goalpost.
Calls being challenged.
Chased by by a golf cart (Part 2)
Dive off the bleachers.
The commentators absolutely pissing themselves laughing.
I LOVED THIS!! 😂😂#AEWDoN— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) May 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.