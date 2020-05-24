AEW Fans React To Insane Stadium Stampede Match At Double Or Nothing

AEW presented the first-ever Stadium Stampede match on Saturday night at Double Or Nothing. The match was reportedly taped on Friday evening and came in with a lot of hype. Needless to say, it lived up to the hype and then some. It was a crazy, entertaining match held in a football stadium complete with cheerleaders, football style entrances, and a whole lot of surprise props and crazy spots.

In the end, The Elite were victorious following a crazy One Winged Angel delivered by Kenny Omega to Sammy Guevara. Wrestling fans absolutely loved the match if reactions on Twitter are any indication. We've compiled some of the best we saw as the match developed here for you.

