AEW: Sting Health Update After His Wild Ladder Dive From Last Week' Dynamite

Sting continues to prove age is just a number as the 64-year-old pro wrestling legend continues to put his body on the line in matches in AEW. The latest example was on last week's AEW Dynamite when "The Icon" once again teamed with Darby Allin to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team match. The bout included Sting climbing a ladder placed inside the ring and diving to the outside, landing on Guevara while "The Spanish God" was laying on a pair of tables. Thankfully, it sounds like the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer is okay.

"He's actually doing great," Allin said in an interview with Busted Open Radio this week (h/t Fightful). "We talked the day after and he said he's feeling great, which is awesome because I pulled him aside after that match and said, 'be honest with me, how are you feeling? Not just your mouth, but your neck, every single thing about your body.' People forget that he retired in 2014 when he took a buckle bomb. For him to be going as hard. Trust me, it's none of my ideas. It's all him. 'Alright, is there a ladder here tonight? I'll jump off it.' A lot of people think it's me being the bad influence, but no, it's him. He has that hunger and that want to give the fans something. He's feeling great and I'm stoked."

Why Darby Allin Won't Retire Sting

Darby Allin has been aligned with Sting ever since "The Icon" arrived in AEW and together the pair have racked up an 18-0 winning streak as tag team partners. And while Sting has often discussed his impending in-ring retirement, Allin consistently rebukes the idea of being his final opponent.

"No, I don't want to wrestle him," Allin said in an interview with ComicBook leading up to Double or Nothing. "That's never been a goal of mine. My goal is to be by his side and kick ass a tag team. So whoever ends his career per se, whoever is his final match, I want to be by his side. To me, there's nothing I have to prove with wrestling in a singles match against him. So I just want to be by his side, that's all I care about. And to be there at the tail end of his career, to be a part of writing that history. Because to me, the biggest part of story is the end. People are always going to remember the end. And I refuse to let him go out on a bad note. There's nothing I won't do to make sure that man's career ends like it should end."

