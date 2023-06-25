Sting and Darby Allin Reveal Mystery Partner for Forbidden Door on AEW Collision

AEW Collision got off to a hot start with the reveal of who would be Sting and Darby Allin's partner at AEW Forbidden Door. The trio will face Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara, though Guevara wasn't with the group after being a bit put off by Jericho and Suzuki's sudden bond. After threatening Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Allin would come out and tease the name of their partner, and after Jericho looked clearly shocked by the tease, it was revealed to be none other than Tetsuya Naito. Naito previously defeated Jericho to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, so you can understand why Jericho is a bit off-put by the revelation.

Jericho came out and interrupted Tony Schiavone before he could get to the announcement, and Jericho said he was done waiting on this mystery partner reveal from Sting. Jericho also said that it didn't matter who their partner would be, as no one would be tougher than Suzuki anyway. Then Jericho decided to threaten Schiavone to get the answer, but that's when Sting's music hit.

Allin and Sting hit the ring and were ready to give their answer as to the mystery partner. First thought Allin had a message for Guevara. "Sammy I realize you're not out here tonight. Maybe you realized you don't need Chris Jericho. Let me tell you this," Allin said. "If you show up at Forbidden Door and stand next to Jericho and Suzuki, I'm going to kick your ass. Just like our tag partner kicked your ass (Jericho) at the Tokyo Dome. I think you know who it is."

Sting whispered into Jericho's ear and the crowed started chanting, and then Tetsuya Naito came down the ramp. Naito was the one who defeated Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 13, winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship as a result. Jericho looked a bit flustered at Naito's reveal, and though he put on a stone face as he left the ring, he also slammed the announce table. Suzuki looked more amused than anything, and it should be quite the match.

It's now official, as Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito will face Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door. Jericho will likely look to make a statement against Naito, but it remains to be seen how this new rift between Jericho and Guevara will play into the match. If Guevara doesn't show or decides to leave mid-match, this could end up being pretty ugly for the JAS, but we'll have to wait and see how that all plays out. In the meantime, you can find the full card for Forbidden Door below.

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia

Owen Hart Cup: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosukta Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

Owen Hart Cup: Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)

