AEW's Darby Allin Hates the Idea of "The Four Pillars," Won't Retire Sting, Wants to Go to Space

Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be headlined by a four-way AEW World Championship match between the company's "Four Pillars" — MJF, Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Darby Allin. MJF first coined the "pillars" term in September 2021, and while the concept stuck around it was met with plenty of pushback as fans and wrestlers alike believed other members of the roster (Dr. Britt Baker got the loudest support) should be included on that list. But, as he confirmed in an interview with ComicBook this week, Allin hated the concept from the start.

"Honestly, when it comes to pillars, I don't like that word," Allin said. "Because it makes us feel like we're above everyone else in the company and whoever's in the company that is ride or die with AEW is a pillar in my eyes. Can't just say four guys are a pillar. To me, that's kind of BS. I never liked that. It makes us feel like we're arrogant or we're like, 'Oh, this company wouldn't be anything without us.' The company's just fine. And anybody who wants to bust ass and show that AEW is the best, they're pillars in my eyes. So that cute little catchphrase that Max came up with you, he can keep it. This ain't about pillars to me on Sunday. It's about four guys that are from ground one and AEW gave an opportunity to show people exactly what we can do. We don't need the word pillars. I don't care about that."

But while Allin doesn't care for the idea (or the shirt AEW created as a result), he and his three opponents are walking into Sunday's show in Las Vegas with an added chip on their shoulder. The event will mark Allin's first pay-per-view main event and he's heading into the match as its oldest competitor despite only being 30.

"It's closing the show and reminding people what AEW Originals, like what our vision of wrestling can be, and reminding people how, you know, you get four guys in there that constantly have a point to prove. Like there's no way (we won't deliver), we're too hungry to fail. So I think we're in a spot on Sunday to really show people the lengths we're willing to go, and I know what I'm willing to do, so I'm excited. No pressure on my end. I know exactly what I'm capable of," Allin said.

Beyond his pursuit of the AEW World Championship, Allin has been working alongside Sting ever since "The Icon" arrived in AEW back in late 2020. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been teasing in interviews that his official in-ring retirement is on the horizon, but Allin insisted that he doesn't want to be Sting's final opponent.

"No, I don't want to wrestle him," Allin said. "That's never been a goal of mine. My goal is to be by his side and kick ass a tag team. So whoever ends his career per se, whoever is his final match, I want to be by his side. To me, there's nothing I have to prove with wrestling in a singles match against him. So I just want to be by his side, that's all I care about. And to be there at the tail end of his career, to be a part of writing that history. Because to me, the biggest part of story is the end. People are always going to remember the end. And I refuse to let him go out on a bad note. There's nothing I won't do to make sure that man's career ends like it should end."

Outside of wrestling, Allin has a passion for stunt work. Many of those stunts have wound up in video packages on AEW programming and his social media account and even landed him a spot in Travis Pastrana's Nitro Circus. He recently revealed that he plans to climb Mount Everest in 2024 and told us that he plans to plant an AEW flag when he reaches the peak.

"That's the plan, (plant) an AEW flag," he said. "The first day I met with the coach who summited Mount Everest, I got in touch with him. I met him in person and the very first thing he asked me, he's like, 'Are you okay with dying?' And I said, "Absolutely.' And he's like, 'All right, because if you have any doubt in your mind whatsoever, you are not going to go on that mountain.' And I said, 'Yeah, I'm ready.' I'm ready for whatever happens because I've lived such a fun life. And if you take away the excitement or the spontaneity or the danger in life, it's a life I don't want to live. So I'm at peace within, I'm making my will later this month and trying to decide who gets the dogs if there's an avalanche."

The former TNT Champion has plenty more ideas on his bucket list after he makes the climb, including going to space.

"Yeah, there's a bunch of things I want to do. I really, really want to do. I want to go to space. I don't know if that's a stunt, but I want to go to space," Allin said. "I just want to do things in my eyes because growing up in Seattle, just people always told me, 'Yo, expect the bare minimum in life. Don't expect much. Just be grateful to have a roof over your head.' And I used to sit and stare at the wall and be like, 'Man, there's a whole world out there and I ain't doing s— right now except staring at this wall, watching time pass by.

"And I listened to those people, and where that got me was cleaning toilets at the 99-cent store. They're like, 'Oh, play it safe.' I'm like, 'All right, I'll play it safe.' And I was cleaning toilets at the 99-cent store and I'm like, 'Dude, this is not what my life's supposed to be about.' So I literally started the moment I was able to live life and go crazy. I haven't stopped since," he added.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 takes place this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view will stream exclusively on Bleacher Report here in the United States.