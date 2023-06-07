AEW Releases Sting Character Spotlight Preview for AEW: Fight Forever

AEW Games' YouTube page has been releasing "Spotlight" videos over the past few weeks to promote AEW: Fight Forever's upcoming release on June 29. On Wednesday the channel uploaded a 30-second clip for "The Icon" Sting, who also made the cut for the game's cover art. The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been included in more than two dozen video games over his legendary career, dating all the way back to the WCW: World Championship Wrestling title for the NES back in 1989.

On top of his appearances in the numerous WCW games, he has popped up in multiple Impact Wrestling titles (back when it was TNA) and finally debuted for WWE's games library with WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K15. While he had what was believed to be his final in-ring match at Night of Champions 2015, he'd continue to appear in WWE titles all the way up through WWE 2K Battlegrounds in 2020.

"The Icon" has wrestled 15 matches since arriving in AEW back in late 2020, all of which involving Darby Allin as his tag partner. And while Sting has openly talked about retiring in the near future, Allin has repeatedly stated he doesn't want to be the one who ends his friend's in-ring career.

"No, I don't want to wrestle him," Allin said in a recent interview with ComicBook. "That's never been a goal of mine. My goal is to be by his side and kick ass a tag team. So whoever ends his career per se, whoever is his final match, I want to be by his side. To me, there's nothing I have to prove with wrestling in a singles match against him. So I just want to be by his side, that's all I care about. And to be there at the tail end of his career, to be a part of writing that history. Because to me, the biggest part of story is the end. People are always going to remember the end. And I refuse to let him go out on a bad note. There's nothing I won't do to make sure that man's career ends like it should end."