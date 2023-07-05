AEW Hits Huge Milestone For All In: London Ticket Sales

All Elite Wrestling is going all in. Five years after the independent wrestling event that inspired the company's launch ran from Chicago's Sears Centre Arena, AEW is bringing back the ALL IN name for its biggest show yet: London's Wembley Stadium. AEW ALL IN: London represents two big firsts for Tony Khan's promotion. It is the first time that AEW is heading to the United Kingdom while also being the first time that AEW is running a stadium show. Early ticket sales showed good signs, as AEW ALL IN: London was able to shatter the company's ticket sale record in pre-sales alone. Now, AEW is inching closer to a complete sellout.

As reported by WrestleTix, AEW ALL IN: London has distributed 74,888 tickets. Wembley Stadium is currently set up to hold 87,825 people for the event. This leaves 12,937 tickets remaining at the current spread, but it is always possible that AEW opens the capacity further.

It's worth noting that all of the AEW ALL IN: London sales thus far have happened without AEW announcing a single match for the event. Posters and advertisements have indicated that just about every top star in the company will be on the show, but there is still no word on who will actually be wrestling in Wembley.

One potential match that seems poised for AEW ALL IN: London is Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. These two have been trading verbal barbs back and forth for years and finally met inside the squared circle this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Omega got the first victory, decisively defeating Ospreay to become IWGP United States Champion. Ospreay got his vengeance last month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, regaining his championship and upsetting Omega in his home country of Canada. After his victory, cameras caught up with Ospreay, leading to the Aerial Assassin teasing that he "knows a good spot" for their threequel. At the Forbidden Door press conference, Ospreay dropped that Wembley Stadium is 40 minutes from his home in the UK.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 27th.

Where Will AEW ALL IN: London Stream?

"I cannot completely give a full answer to that yet," AEW President Tony Khan said in May. "We're still working on the solution to that event and how we're going to offer it. I think it's going to be, to date, the biggest event we've ever had in AEW. And right now, it's tracking to be the biggest wrestling event ever in England, which is pretty amazing for such a massive country with a massive population and a great history of pro wrestling over many decades."