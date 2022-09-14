AEW Suspension Ends, Update on Other Wrestlers Suspended From All Out Fight

AEW suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels and Pat Buck following the locker room brawl that took place between the AEW executive vice presidents, CM Punk and Ace Steel. While it's unclear what will become of both Punk, who instigated the brawl with his comments at the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum, and Steel, who allegedly bit Omega during the incident, the EVPs were scrubbed from TV last week while the backstage officials were handed suspensions for being in proximity of the fight.

At least one of those suspended officials has already been brought back. According to PWInsider, Buck is back from suspension and will be working backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite in Albany, N.Y. Buck resigned from his role as a backstage producer for WWE shortly after WrestleMania 38 and joined AEW less than two weeks later as a coach. He was promoted to the Vice President of Talent Development last month.

As for the rest of the suspended stars, the length of their suspensions seems to be up in the air. Fightful Select reported on Tuesday night that those suspended weren't told how long their punishments would be.

"Those backstage in AEW said that they believe that will remain the case until any potential legal situations are figured out and the investigation into the situation is complete," Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

Sapp returned on Wednesday afternoon with a few more updates. Daniels was already scheduled to be at All Japan Pro Wrestling shows this week and was going to miss Dynamite regardless. Omega and Nakazawa are both currently in Japan, though it's unclear if "The Cleaner" will still be at the Tokyo Game Show convention to help promote the release of AEW Fight Forever. It was confirmed that Punk, Steel and the Bucks are not at this week's Dynamite.

AEW is currently building to its next big event, AEW Grand Slam, on Sept. 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. The show will crown a new AEW World Champion (Punk was stripped of the title on last week's Dynamite) via a tournament. The semifinals of said tournament will take place tonight with Bryan Danielson facing Chris Jericho while Jon Moxley takes on Sammy Guevara.

h/t PWInsider