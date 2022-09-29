AEW Talent Recalls An Important Conversation With Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is currently taking a sabbatical from professional wrestling, or at least that's how it looks. The Boss has not been seen in a WWE ring in over four months, as herself and tag partner Naomi infamously walked out of the company after citing frustrations with the creative direction of the women's tag division. The duo were stripped of their tag titles, suspended, and reportedly released from WWE in the subsequent weeks. With the recent regime change in World Wrestling Entertainment, many have speculated that it's not a matter of if, but when Banks and Naomi are back on WWE TV.

The former seven-time WWE Women's Champion has never been shy about voicing her frustrations with her creative direction, as she disappeared from television in the summer of 2019 following her tag title loss at WWE WrestleMania 35 earlier that year.

Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, AEW manager William Regal revealed he has had "at least" one interaction with a disgruntled Banks regarding her career accomplishments.

"At least once, [Sasha]'s come to me," Regal said. "[I would ask her], 'How many times have you been world champion?' and she said, 'Three.' And I said, 'Did you get the check in the bank this Monday?' And she went, 'Yeah, thanks. That's what I needed to hear.'"

The former NXT general manager was attempting to remind Banks that even if she isn't happy in the here and now, to remember all that she has already done as well as the fact that regardless of her creative direction, she is getting paid to live out her dream.

"Put it into perspective because everybody and everything will take you out of the actual reality of what you want and what you've got to go through because that's what life is," Regal continued.

Unlike Banks, Regal never held a world title in a major promotion. The Blackpool native was a multi-time WCW TV Champion as well as a WWE Intercontinental Champion, but the World Heavyweight and WWE Titles eluded him for his entire in-ring run.

"Hang on a minute, I've never been world champion," Regal said. "Check there? Yeah. Is it a good check? Yeah. Thank you."

Regal currently manages the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling. Banks was last seen at the launch events for Andor and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law alongside Naomi.