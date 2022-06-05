AEW's Thunder Rosa Auctioning Off Double or Nothing Gear to Support Uvalde Victims

✖

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is holding a special auction where 100% of the proceeds will go to the families and victims of the Uvalde shooting. The funds will be donated to Victims First, and the auction will include her head piece and gear from her match at Double or Nothing, which was dedicated to the Uvalde victims and their families. The auction will also include a photo from the event signed by Rosa, Serena Deeb, and Aubrey Edwards, as well as a notarized letter of provenance. It will run until June 17th, and you can check out the auction right here.

In the description, Rosa wrote "I live in San Antonio. Uvalde is 45 minutes (away). And I'm very, very involved in the community. The fact that 19 kids died the way they did breaks my heart." You can find the full description from the official page below.

"Ring worn wrestling gear from Thunder Rosa's 2022 Women's World Championship match. This outfit was worn by Thunder Rosa in her title winning victory at the May 29th, 2022 All Elite Wrestling "Double or Nothing" event, in which she successfully defended her title from Serena Deeb. This item is being auctioned in co-operation with Thunder Rosa and will include a hand signed and notarized letter of provenance from the wrestler. The winner will also receive an autographed photo of her wearing the outfit during the match, co-signed by her opponent Serena Deeb and referee Aubrey Edwards.

100% of the proceeds from this auction are going to the families and victims of the Uvalde School Shooting. The funds will be donated to Victims First (victimsfirst.org) a registered 501(C)3 organization that dedicates themselves to making sure all donations go to the affected victims.

The auction winner will receive the following items...

Head piece: Butterflies and Flowers representing the lost lives of Mexican women. "I had the headpiece all day for photos and other activities, but as I was walking up the steps to the ramp to make my entrance I banged the headdress and it almost fell! That's why I am holding it in the photos as I walked down the ramp into the ring." – Thunder Rosa

Robe: Knitted Robe with a "Sagrado Corazon" in the middle reading "Uvalde."

Leotard: Semi-transparent black Leotard with Vibrant neon Aztec theme flowers and symbols, crafted by AEW lead Seamstress/Designer Sandra Gray.



Black Trunks



Pair of Boots matching leotard pattern made by Isais De Jesus Morales.



Glitter remains of the facepaint.



Signed 8x10 photo of Thunder Rosa from the event autographed by Thunder Rosa, opponent Serena Deeb and referee Aubrey Edwards.



Notarized letter of provenance from Thunder Rosa."



The auction will end on June 17th.