AEW World Champion Injured, Interim Champion to Be Crowned at AEW All Out 2022

By Connor Casey

Thunder Rosa announced via a backstage interview during this week's AEW Dynamite that she has suffered an injury and will be unable to defend the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out on Sept. 4. She confirmed that an interim champion will be crowned at the show and that her initial opponent, Toni Storm, will face three other competitors at the pay-per-view. Those opponents were revealed to be Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida

Rosa won the title by beating Baker at St. Patrick's Day Slam back in March and has since defended the title six times, beating Nyla Rosa, Serena Deeb, Marina Shafir, Storm, Miyu Yamashita and Hayter. Stay tuned for more updates. 

