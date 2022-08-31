AEW: Tony Khan on the Fan Reactions to Booking CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Unification Match on AEW Dynamite

Last week's AEW Dynamite featured the jaw-dropping AEW World Championship unification match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk in which Mox squashed Punk in just under three minutes to become the undisputed champion. Fans were shocked the match was bumped from the All Out pay-per-view to regular television before the episode even began, and while rumors of Punk being unhappy backstage have died down there's still plenty of uncertainty for All Out given that there isn't an obvious opponent to challenge Moxley. Tony Khan made his weekly Busted Open Radio appearance on Wednesday and discussed the fan reaction to his decision for booking Punk vs. Mox.

"As long as everybody can watch the show and have a good time, however people want to react, it's fine. The fans are always right. If I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people, they're not used to that. It's a different way to do it. It was a big success, it brought a huge rating, and I still think we're going to have a big audience for the pay-per-view and hopefully, it will influence it in a very positive way. It's okay for people to have questions and to express their questions in frustration or anger. I think's perfectly normal. It's obviously a different way to get from point A to point C. It's not just going directly through point B in a straight line. I think it's good," Khan said.

He also discussed what's in store for Dynamite tonight — "There will be a lot of exciting things, including a lot of great wrestling action on Dynamite, and we're going to learn a lot about the pay-per-view. Remember this, the fans are always right. I will always listen to the fans, their opinion is always the most important ones and I hope by the end of the week, the fans understand how much I care about them and pro wrestling and how important AEW is to me and how strong AEW can be going forward for the rest of 2022 and many years in the future."

The All Out pay-per-view takes place this Sunday at the NOW Arena just outside of Chicago. Check out the updated card for the show below:

AEW World Trios Championship Finals

Finals Interim AEW Women's World Championship : Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida AEW World Tag Team Championship s: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

s: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed TBS Championship : Jade Cargill vs. Athena

: Jade Cargill vs. Athena Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

(Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

h/t 411Mania