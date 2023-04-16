Top Independent Star Cleared to Return From Injury, Could Play Major Role in AEW's Summer Plans

Will Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury during the New Japan Cup tournament back in mid-March and has been out of action ever since, resulting in a number of marquee matches from WrestleMania 39 Weekend getting reworked. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has already started preparing for his return, announcing he'd be involved in a four-man tournament to crown a new No. 1 contender for Kenny Omega's IWGP United States Championship beginning next month. But now it looks like Ospreay will be back even sooner as One Pro Wrestling announced he'll compete at their All or Nothing show on April 22 in Doncaster, England.

Should he stay healthy, Ospreay could wind up playing a major role in AEW's plans for this summer. Not only do AEW and New Japan have their crossover Forbidden Door event on June 25 in Toronto, but then AEW will host its biggest event in company history on Aug. 27 in Ospreay's home country of England. As soon as the show was announced, fans began pitching the idea of Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 17.

We have been in constant communication with @WillOspreay and can now confirm that he is cleared to compete at ALL OR NOTHING on April 22nd!



Will takes on Undisputed Era’s @theBobbyFish for a shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion!



🎟 https://t.co/4INM4NuWhv pic.twitter.com/6AKB52I9ul — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) April 16, 2023

"I'm a guy that pops in. All the love in the world to all those & its amazing crew. I hope there is an opportunity as 1 of the guys that flies the flag for [England] everywhere I go. To do that would finally make my dad proud," Ospreay told Dark Puroresu Flowsion when asked about All In. What matches do you want to see the United Empire's leader take part in this Summer? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," AEW President Tony Khan said in the All In press release. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"

