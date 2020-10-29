The Young Bucks Add Major Stipulation to the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at Full Gear

✖

The Young Bucks will face FTR in a long-awaited dream match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Nov. 7. The brothers appeared on AEW Dynamite this week and upped the ante for the match, saying that if they did not win the tag titles, they would never challenge for them again. Despite being heavily decorated from their runs in New Japan, Ring of Honor and PWG, the two have been unsuccessfully in their multiple attempts to win one of AEW's top prizes.

Cody Rhodes, another former member of The Elite, put out the same stipulation last year when he challenged AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. He lost thanks to interference from MJF, sparking a feud with his former protege.

Not only are the @YoungBucks challenging FTR @cashwheelerftr & @DaxFTR for their AEW World Tag-Team Championship. But, the bucks added a new stipulation.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/JMmeXx4DMX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

This story is developing...