AEW's Adam Copeland Gets Bloody Revenge on Malakai Black During Dynamite

One of the more anticipated match-ups on the AEW Double or Nothing card this weekend is the battle for the TNT Championship, which will have Adam Copeland taking on the man who has attempted to torment him over the past several weeks. That would be House of Black's leader Malakai Black, who took Copeland's wedding ring and left him knocked out in the ring last week. Tonight's Dynamite was a different story though, as Copeland got some much-deserved payback with mind games of his own, and those mind games led to Black getting doused with barrels of blood from the ceiling.

Malakai headed to the ring but ended up with far more than he bargained for. As he stood in the middle of the ring, two streams of blood came pouring down from the ceiling. The shock of the blasts caused Malakai to move forward and bit and then slip and fall, and at that point, he couldn't get to his feet as the blood continued to fall into the ring.

As you can see in the video above, Black finally got himself by the ropes to get some balance, and he was covered in blood from head to toe. That's when a video came up on the screen, revealing Copeland stepping down some stairs. Copeland said, "Malakai, Malakaiiiii...up here. Be careful what you wish for (laughs). See you soon."

There was already bad blood between the two stars (no pun intended), but that's hit another level with tonight's blood bath (pun very much intended). It remains to be seen if the rest of House of Black will help Malakai in his quest to not only take Copeland's Title, but take his allegiance as well. If Copeland can take Black down though and retain his Title, he might just be able to put this rivalry down for the count.

Copeland has been a fighting Champion since he was able to take down Christian Cage, holding Cope Open challenges on a regular basis. Copeland has defended his Title against Matt Cardona, Penta El Zero Miedo, Buddy Matthews, and Kyle O'Reilly, and he only won the Title towards the end of March. Now he adds Malakai to that list, and you can find the updated Double or Nothing card below.

AEW Double or Nothing Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (C) vs Mercedes Mone

AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (C) vs Will Ospreay

TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland (C) vs. Malakai Black

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Orange Cassidy vs Trent Beretta

FTW Championship 3-Way Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs Hook vs Katsuyori Shibata

Anarchy In The Arena: The Elite vs FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin

