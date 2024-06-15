WWE Clash at the Castle: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Crowned Women's Tag Team Champions

As things got underway at Clash at the Castle, the triple threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships featuring Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler and champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Although Fyre and Dawn have a hometown connection to Glasgow, it seemed unlikely they or anyone would be able to dethrone Cargill and Belair. In a surprising turn of events, that's exactly what happened as Dawn and Fyre are the new tag team champions!

As soon as the bell rang Cargill and Belair showed the same dominance they have been their entire reign. At one point during the match, though, when Baszler put Cargill into the Kirifuda Clutch. Whether it was intentional or not, Cargill tapped out though referee Jessica Carr didn't see it in her line of sight. The match continued until Dawn isolated Baszler while Fyre prevented the champions from breaking the pin.

The outcome is rather shocking as it seemed like there was still more for Belair and Cargill to do, but at the same time, their story doesn't hinge upon the titles -- it's more about the strong relationship they have built. Moreover, prior to Cargill and Belair winning the championships back at WWE Backlash France, they were going through the same old hamster wheel. They needed two stars to elevate the titles and make them mean something again, and that's exactly what Cargill and Belair were able to do.

When Fyre and Dawn were still on NXT, they lit the women's division on fire and eventually became NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They were called up to the main roster last year on the SmackDown brand, but as soon as they got momentum it was all pulled away. There were vignettes that teased them being behind the "tag title curse" but that was pretty much abandoned.

Dawn told Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture that their match at Clash is just another opportunity they are used to waiting for and they are going to run with it. "We're no stranger to hard work, we're no stranger to waiting. We spent a lot of time on the indies not getting the bookings I wanted, not getting on the shows I wanted to, and in NXT UK, like wanting to be like Alba and win the NXT UK Women's Title, didn't get to do that, it's fine. Never got a chance [laughs]. But we're used to waiting, we're used to being patient, and we're used to knowing that at the end of the day, hard work, talent, all these things will prevail, so we've waited this long, we've been working hard the whole time, so this is our opportunity, and we're going to take it" (h/t: Fightful).

