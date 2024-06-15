WWE's Cody Rhodes Gets AJ Styles to Quit in Violent Clash at the Castle Match

The battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship was up first at Clash at the Castle, and Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles delivered a violent showdown to kick things off. Over the course of the match, Rhodes and Styles pulled in tables, chairs, handcuffs, and kendo sticks into the brutal battle, and both superstars ended up a bit bloodied by the end of it. Styles would get in Mama Rhodes' face twice during the match, and the second would lead to his undoing, as Rhodes would find his way back into the match and turn the tables on Styles, handcuffing him to the ropes before almost hitting him with steel steps. That was ultimately the last straw for Styles, who said I Quit and gave Rhodes the hard-fought win.

Rhodes was on fire early on, delivering some trademark offense and dropkicking Styles to the floor. Rhodes made everyone cheer when he set up a table, but Styles managed to avoid going through it and kept Rhodes away from making that happen. The match then went beyond the ring and went through the hallways of the arena, but Rhodes was able to get control back and bring Styles back to the ring.

Styles then knocked Rhodes into the announce table, and that opened up the Champ, as he was bleeding a bit from the side of his head. Styles got in Mama Rhodes' face and then turned back to Rhodes, but after two tries, Rhodes was not giving in and saying I Quit.

Rhodes mounted a comeback but Styles cut off his momentum with a dropkick to the head that sent the Champion out to the floor. The crowd started chanting insults at Styles, and Styles responded by trying to hit a Styles Clash on the steel steps. Rhodes then reversed the move and knocked Styles down to the floor.

Back in the ring, Rhodes and Styles traded moves and after a DDT Styles tried to get Rhodes to say I Quit, but he wouldn't give in. Styles took out his anger on Rhodes and then went under the ring to get something, which turned out to be a chair. Styles put the chair around Rhodes' neck and then stomped on it, severely hurting the Champ.

Styles then grabbed a Kendo Stick and went to town on Rhodes, and then Styles went to grab something else from underneath the ring. Styles grabbed a black bag that had handcuffs in it. Styles cuffed Rhodes and then hit him reportedly with the kendo stick before getting in Mama Rhodes' face again. This time though she slapped him three times, causing him to go back to the ring and hit Rhodes with a chair. Styles then wrapped the other chain around his arm and went for a phenomenal forearm but Rhodes hit him with the chair, which sent him right through the table.

Rhodes was able to unlock the cuffs and bait Styles into running into a turnbuckle, and Rhodes then hit the Cody Cutter and followed that with the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes then went for it again and hit it, and before going for a third time he put a chair underneath and hit that one too. Rhodes then waved off the official and picked up the chair but decided to throw it down.

Rhodes grabbed the handcuffs and cuffed Styles to the middle rope before grabbing a chair. Rhodes hit Styles numerous times with the chair and topped it off with a slam of the chair onto Styles' knee. The referee asked Styles if he quit but Styles wouldn't, so Rhodes picked up the steel steps and threw them in the ring. Rhodes picked up the steel steps and had Styles trapped in the corner, and as he approached Styles said I quit multiple times, ending the match.

Rhodes didn't let go of the steps right away and asked his mom if he should hit Styles anyway, and she said yes, so he did, knocking out Styles. Rhodes would celebrate on his way backstage, but he was attacked by The Bloodline before making his way all the way back. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton would come to make the save, indicating we could see them team up next week.

Clash at the Castle Updated Results



World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles ("I Quit" Match)

WWE Women's Champion Bayley vs. Piper Niven

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

