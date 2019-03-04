All Elite Wrestling Announces ‘Fight for the Fallen’ Event

All Elite Wrestling announced its second official event on Monday during the latest episode of Being The Elite.

The new show, Fight for the Fallen, will take place on July 13 at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. As had been previously announced by Cody Rhodes, a portion of the show’s gate will go towards the victims of the Jacksonville Landing shooting that took place back in August 2018, resulting in three deaths.

No word yet on when tickets will be available for the show. It is worth mentioning that the stadium has a noticeably smaller capacity — 5,000 — than what All In and Double or Nothing both have at more than 10,000.

The event will take place the same weekend as WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will reportedly take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 14.

Shortly after announcing the formation of the AEW promotion, the company announced that its first event, Double or Nothing, would take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25.