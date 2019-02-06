All Elite Wrestling Signs British Wrestler Jimmy Havoc

All Elite Wrestling announced its latest signing on Tuesday night on the latest episode of The Road to Double or Nothing.

The episode started out with Cody Rhodes, Christopher Daniels and AEW coordinator Michael Cuellari watching a promo video of Progress Wrestling star Jimmy Havoc.

“2016, I was injured and on the shelf for eight months,” Havoc said in a voice-over. “In those eight months I saw so many of my peers in this country reach the highest point of their careers so far, when all I could do was sit and watch from the sidelines. I thought when I came back I’d pick up where I left off. The phone didn’t ring, those opportunities did not come my way. I got to where I was by taking the opportunities that were not given to me, by taking what I knew I deserved. Everyone whose overlooked me in the last year, I promise you you’re going to regret it.”

Daniels then sold Cuellari on Havoc by saying he uses violence and weapons in his matches to mask the fact that he’s technically sound in the ring. Rhodes said he was a big fan of Havoc’s and told them to make the call on offering him a deal.

Havoc is best known for his extensive heel run in the British wrestling promotion Progress Wrestling, where he held the Progress World Championship for a record 609 days from November 2013-July 2015. Other notable wrestlers to hold that world championship include New Japan’s Will Ospreay, Ring of Honor’s Marty Scurll and NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. Walter, the newest edition to the NXT UK roster, is the current champion.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Havoc’s deal with AEW would not be exclusive, given that he’s currently on the Major League Wrestling roster. While the majority of AEW’s initial signings were to exclusive deals, the company has since branched out to stars working in other companies as well. Most notably, the company brought in the Lucha Bros. tag team of Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, who also wrestle for MLW, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and occasionally CMLL and AAA down in Mexico.

MLW CEO Court Baurer somewhat addressed members of his roster also working for AEW by tweeting “The game is changing so don’t expect the old rules to apply in the new era. Fans and talent are in for a great time. Fam, remember: it’s 2019. #ThinkDifferent” on Tuesday.