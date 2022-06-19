Andrade El Idolo Reveals AEW's Original Plan was for him to Face Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door

Anticipation is building for AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming crossover pay-per-view Forbidden Door, and as the event gets closer more and more dream match scenarios are added to the card. Unfortunately, one such match that was initially planned for Forbidden Door had to be altered, and that was a match between IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs Andrade El Idolo. Andrade previously tweeted "I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA", and in a new interview with Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online, he revealed why he couldn't appear in NJPW and what led to the match being changed.

"My bother is not with AEW, because they had an idea for me to face Will Ospreay. He's a magnificent wrestler, but that was the original pitch for the (IWPG) US Championship," El Idolo said. "The idea was also to go to Japan for a week or two and come back to be on this event (Forbidden Door). A week passed and I was informed that I could not work the show because the Mexican wrestlers that work with AAA could not work with NJPW. It was weird to me because many wrestlers from many nationalities work with NJ and AAA, like Kenny (Omega) and Young Bucks, so it was odd."

"I don't understand the reasoning either, but it really bothers me as I was excited, but the Mexican people that work with AAA could not work with New Japan," El Idolo said. "I think Penta and Fenix could not work the show either, but that's what I know. It's frustrating because of how me and Rush helped elevate Los Ingobernables, but I know about the CMLL-NJPW Partnership. I understand that AAA had opened the doors to resolve the issues, but have not been resolved."

He was then asked if he was bring screwed in this AAA and CMLL conflict, and that's when he revealed he was also scheduled for TripleMania Tijuana but that couldn't happen either. "I ask myself the same. I don't have a contract with AAA, but my bother is that I love wrestling in Mexico, but I also love wrestling in Japan. I was scheduled for TripleMania Tijuana, but that did not happen. AAA never canceled my booking for the show so I could go for Japan," El Idolo said.

"Another thing was that, last year, I had talks for a contract with AAA for this year, but I was not contacted about it again. AAA told me that I can work anywhere, but my exclusivity is with AEW, no one else. If New Japan need my services, my doors are opened. Me and AAA spoke last year for a contract for 2022 to give priority wrestling in Mexico for AAA," El Idolo said. "I was not given a contract for AAA, but I was scheduled for the three TripleManias, but they never canceled the dates nor did they tell me that I was not needed for the shows. Had I known the repercussions, I would not have worked with AAA to work with New Japan. I got no issues with Konnan, and I know he'll jump hurdles for the company, and I am thankful for AAA and Konnan, but that is my only bother."

After El Idolo couldn't take part in the match, plans were changed, and now Ospreay will face Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door, which was set up this week.

H/T Fightful