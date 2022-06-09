Bayley's Latest Tease has WWE Fans Buzzing

✖

With each passing WWE event, the calls for a Bayley return increase tenfold, and it was no different with last week's Hell in a Cell. Bayley didn't appear during the event or in the Monday Night Raw afterward, but a new tease from the WWE Superstar has fans buzzing that her long-awaited return might be around the corner. Bayley posted a new photo on Twitter that looks to be of her wrestling boots, and fans were quick to pounce and express hopes that a return is happening sooner rather than later. You can check out the full post from Bayley below.

Bayley didn't caption the image, and in the past, she's had some fun with fans on social media as she occasionally trolls them about her return. Becky Lynch did the same thing before she eventually made her big return at last year's SummerSlam, which came after several teases on social media at events leading up to it.

Bayley's done the same thing at times, but perhaps this isn't trolling and is instead a tease of the return fans want to see. Bayley's been out of action since early 2021 due to an ACL tear, and with the latest tease some are thinking she will return at next month's Money in the Bank event. It would certainly make for a big moment for what is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, and the Women's Division could absolutely benefit from having her back in action.

Both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Divisions are a bit thin in terms of Title contenders at the moment either due to ongoing storylines or other issues. Rhea Ripley is part of Judgement Day and is in the middle of a storyline with Liv Morgan. Meanwhile Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Bianca Belair are also in the midst of an ongoing rivalry. Sasha Banks and Naomi recently walked out and it's unknown whether or not they will return. Alexa Bliss was not utilized on television for around a month before finally getting back in the mix, and Shotzi was similarly off TV for some time.

Ronda Rousey needs a challenger after Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya, and while it would make sense for WWE to finally give us the Shayna Baszler vs Rousey feud we've been wanting, it would also make sense to bring Bayley back to SmackDown and have her face off against Rousey. We'll just have to wait and see if any of that happens, but Money in the Bank isn't too far off, so at least we don't have to wait long to find out.

Do you think Bayley will return at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!