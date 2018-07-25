Becky Lynch is Finally Getting Her Shot at SummerSlam

The WWE SummerSlam card continues to take shape, this time when it comes to the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Just moments after it was announced that Samoa Joe would face WWE Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam for the title, Becky Lynch was victorious over SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella in a non-title match on this week’s SmackDown.

The victory confirmed that Lynch will face Carmella at SummerSlam, as expected following last week’s show. Just seven days ago, Lynch beat Mandy Rose and declared after the bout that she was coming for Carmella and the title. This caused Paige to announce backstage that Carmella and Lynch would face off this week and if Lynch was victorious, she would get a title shot.

That’s exactly what happened, much to the crowd’s delight. Following a brief encounter, Lynch won with the Dis-Arm-Her.

All of this followed Carmella’s frustrations backstage with Paige earlier in the show after Paige fired and kick her sidekick, James Ellsworth, out of the arena.

We’re guessing next week Carmella will explain her loss by declaring Ellsworth’s exit had her emotionally distraught and unprepared to face Lynch.

Either way, we’re finally getting Lynch, one of the most popular female wrestlers on the roster, in the title picture once again. This follows months and months of criminal underutilization of her on WWE television, so it’s great to see the Irish Lass pushed back into the top ranks of the women’s division.