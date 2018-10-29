Becky Lynch Keeps Title After Brutal Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution

Becky Lynch will leave Evolution as SmackDown Women’s Champion, but her Last Woman Standing match with Flair featured kendo sticks, chairs, ladders, tables and some of the more brutal spots of 2018.

Without question, this was Flair and Lynch’s best match of their rivalry, but after a powerbomb off the top rope through a table waiting on the outside, Flair couldn’t make the 10-count and Lynch finally got to limp back to the locker room with her WWE gold.

Yet again, Evolution marked a disconnect between fan reaction and WWE plans. While this is nothing new, Sunday night may have been the harshest crowd Charlotte Flair has faced. That’s no fault of hers, Becky Lynch is on fire. However, WWE is staying the course of Lynch working heel and Flair playing a hero—even though the Evolution crowd loved every ounce of punishment dished to Flair by Lynch.

Even when Flair took an advantage, her offense was met by boos from all sections of the arena. However what cannot be debated is that Flair and Lynch have WWE’s best rivalry.

