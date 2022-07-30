Becky Lynch Reveals What she Thinks of Logan Paul's Work in WWE so far

Logan Paul signing with WWE made quite a splash, and Paul has since started appearing on WWE TV, picking up his feud with The Miz from WrestleMania 38. Paul will now get his next big spotlight in a match against The Miz at tonight's WWE SummerSlam, and Paul will have the chance to follow up his impressive first match at WrestleMania with another winner at SummerSlam. In a new interview with Rachel DeMita of ESPN, Becky Lynch was asked about Paul signing with WWE and if she's offered him any advice, and while Lynch knows he has a lot of work to catch up on to be one of the greats, she thinks he's doing great so far.

"I haven't given him any advice, but I have talked to him," Lynch said. "He's a real nice kid. I can say kid because I thought he was my age, but he's not, he's real young. This is a hard industry, a tough industry. I have respect for anybody that comes in, takes a bump, tries to be good at it. He's shown that he's extremely athletic. He's great at talking and connecting with the audience."

"His match at WrestleMania was the match right before mine. With celebrities, you never know what you're going to get, if they're going to be good, but he was really great. I was standing back there going, 'Wow, we have a tough act to follow.' Of course, we followed it and stole the show, but he set the groundwork," Lynch said. "If you're starting to run this business the way that we do, you have to be on the road 300 days a year, doing shows four days a week, that's what the real greats do. He has a lot of work to catch up on. So far, he's doing great."

Lynch will also be in the spotlight at SummerSlam, as she will face Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 classic. You can find the official card for SummerSlam so far below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

TBD vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Mysterios

