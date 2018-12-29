Becky Lynch: I Wouldn’t Mind Slapping The Head Off Ronda Rousey

The rhetoric between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continues to heat up as rumors persist of a possible WrestleMania main event match between the two.

Cameras from TMZ caught up with Lynch on Friday and she addressed the fact that she’d like to face Rousey, saying that they have unfinished business and she “wouldn’t mind slapping the head off Ronda Rousey” at the biggest show of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch was also asked about Conor McGregor. Recently over the holiday break, Lynch was photographed training with McGregor’s coach in Ireland. Though she has never met the MMA star, the two have developed a friendship over social media and when posed with the question of the two working together down the line, Lynch said “I don’t know, that would be pretty interesting.”

You can view the video below, courtesy of TMZ.

There was a lot of disappointment back in November when just five days before the Survivor Series, Lynch had to pull out of her advertised bout with Rousey due to a real-life injury sustained on Monday Night RAW. Lynch took a punch to the face from Nia Jax that broke her nose and gave her a concussion.

In retrospect, despite the injury obviously being a terrible thing for Lynch to have suffered personally, it has done nothing but create even more intrigue in a bout between she and Rousey down the line. There have been rumblings for quite some time of a women’s match headlining WrestleMania, and with the interest level in a Rousey vs. Lynch match at an all time high, it seems like the perfect opportunity for the women to make history.

Following her training session with John Kavanagh (McGregor’s coach), Lynch drummed up more interest by writing: