WWE Fans, Mick Foley, and Wendy’s Celebrate Becky Lynch’s Royal Rumble Victory

Becky Lynch just became the second woman to win a Royal Rumble, and in a rare symmetry between WWE decision makers and WWE fans, everyone seems to be happy about it.

Lynch has become the unofficial face of WWE in recent months as her new change of character has been utterly compelling to watch. Lynch proclaimed herself The Man and we all bought in — ever since November Lynch has been the hottest Superstar in the company, and her Rumble will be as well received as it was well deserved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The winner of the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble match, Becky Lynch! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jgh1CVVksO — 💪 Rumble Of Bliss 😈 (@TheYearOfBliss) January 28, 2019

I GOT TO WITNESS BECKY FREAKING LYNCH WIN THE RUMBLE BEYOND PROUD @BeckyLynchWWE — hawaii girl dayno (@legitbecky) January 28, 2019

That match made Becky Lynch look like a major star. Good on WWE for letting her shine. #WWE #RoyalRumble — Still Real To Us (@stillreal2us) January 28, 2019

That pop when Becky got into the Rumble was only topped by the pop when she won. Becky Lynch is straight fire and pure magic. #RoyalRumble — Samantha Deetz (@samanthadeetz) January 28, 2019

Of course, there were some that felt Lynch’s victory was too predictable. Other fear that Lynch’s prospective WrestleMania 35 match with Ronda Rouse will be contaminated by Charlotte Flair, but right now all we know is that Lynch is going to ‘Mania, likely for a one-on-one match with Rousey.

Lynch did leave a message on Twitter to help keep her big night going.