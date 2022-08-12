Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch Give Snoop Dogg Custom WWE Golden Championship Belt

WWE is celebrating WrestleMania season a little early this time around, as tonight WWE is holding a WrestleMania 39 launch party tonight in Los Angeles. Triple H kicked off the evening with a special introduction and then several WWE Superstars took the stage to talk about WrestleMania 39 and possibly preview some match-ups. At one point Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch got up on stage and brought out Snoop Dogg, who gave them Death Row chains as a gift. Belair and Lynch weren't about to be topped though, and that's when they presented Snoop with his very own WWE Championship Belt, calling it the Golden Title.

Belair said it was a one-of-a-kind custom WWE Championship and even had its own special side plates. Snoop couldn't believe it and was thrilled with the awesome Title, which was primarily white and gold with green accents. You can check it out in the post below.

(Photo: WWE)

So far the WrestleMania 39 launch party has featured Belair, Lynch, Triple H, Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, The Miz, Maryse, and Liv Morgan, and they've also been joined by Jojo Siwa, Gabriel Iglesias, and more.

As for WrestleMania 39, not much is known about the card being this far out from the event, but there are some rumors floating around. One of the biggest rumors is in regards to what WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be doing at the event, with The Rock being brought up quite a bit as a potential opponent. It's a match many have been wanting, especially with Roman's stellar run over the past year and a half, and it would easily be one of the biggest matches of the year if it actually happened.

Another big match would be between Lynch and Ronda Rousey, and many think that will eventually happen now that Rousey is a heel and Lynch is now once again a face thanks to the events of SummerSlam. Rousey will next face Liv Morgan and Lynch is currently out with an injury, but there is plenty of time for their paths to intersect before the big show.

What do you think of Snoop's WWE Championship? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!