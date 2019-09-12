Watch: Classic Clip of WWE Referee Trying to Pin Big Show Goes Viral

Big Show may be busy filming his Netflix series, but the big man found himself trending on the Squared Circle subreddit on Thursday thanks to a classic clip of him in the ring at a house show.

The clip shows Big Show unconscious after a match, making it impossible for the two referees in the ring to pick him up. One of the refs decides they’re going to pick up a win over the former world champion and tries to pin him while the other ref counts to three. Unfortunately for them, Show woke up and kicked out at two causing the referees to scatter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Show was last seen in WWE aligning himself with Sheamus and Cesaro in a feud against the New Day in November 2018. Unfortunately he suffered a hamstring injury early on that resulted in him getting pulled from WWE television.

Back in July Netflix announced that Show would star in a new comedy series for the streaming service called The Big Show Show. Starring Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant, the show’s synopsis reads, “When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

In an interview with Busted Open Radio back in November, Show talked about how the WWE roster has changed since his heyday in the late 1990s and 2000s.

“It was a different time back then. You have to figure, I think our business was more competitive back then because where you were on the card had a direct relation to how much money that you made so it was a shoot in respect of, if you were the champion, if you were a tag champion, if you were working towards the latter-end of the card you made more money so yeah, if there were guys that were working after you towards the end of the card making more money than you, yeah, you didn’t like them,” Big Show said. “You were pissed off at them, it wasn’t the whole everybody gets along, you know what I mean? You had an opportunity and you had to get an angle to go over to be able to work live events to get a better position on live events to make more money. I think the biggest thing that bothers me in today’s wrestling is that everybody is too nice to each other. They are all way too nice. It is all too chummy, chummy.”