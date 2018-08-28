Braun Strowman Announces Money in the Bank Cash in for Hell in a Cell

Braun Strowman has officially set a date for when he’ll cash in his Money in the Bank contract — Sept. 16 at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

“The Monster Among Men” started off Monday Night Raw this week with a face-off against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who claimed he had nothing to do with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose stopping Strowman’s cash in attempt in the closing moments of Raw a week prior. Reigns then tried to get Strowman to challenge him right away, but Strowman said he would hold off until the two were in a place where Ambrose and Rollins couldn’t interfere.

He then officially announced that he was cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Reigns at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and that it would take place in a Hell in a Cell match.

After winning the Money in the Bank contract in June, Strowman has since tried to cash in twice only to be attacked before the bell could ring. At SummerSlam he made his way down to the ring just before the main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, telling both men in advance that he’d be cashing in on the winner. That plan was thrown out the window when Lesnar began attacking Strowman midway through the match, hitting him with an F-5 on the outside floor and whacked him several times with a steel chair.

Strowman tried a second time on the Aug. 20 episode of Raw after Reigns defended his newly-won title against Finn Balor. That attempt ended with Strowman getting put through an announcer’s table with a Triple Powerbomb.

After Reigns and Strowman shook hands to make the match official, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre approached the ring and challenged the two to a match. General manager Baron Corbin quickly came out and set up a tag team match between the four men for later in the evening.

Other matches announced for Hell in a Cell include AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella taking on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match and The New Day facing a to-be-determined opponent for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The event will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.